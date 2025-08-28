CrowdStrike Analysts Emphasize Long-Term Strength Of Cybersecurity Platform

As the tech sector navigates a landscape of economic uncertainty and rapid innovation, cybersecurity firms are increasingly in the spotlight for their critical role in safeguarding digital assets. Amid this broader industry trend, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD has captured investor attention with its robust financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Shares of CrowdStrike climbed on Thursday after the company reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter results on Wednesday.

Here are some analyst takeaways.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating, while reducing the price target from $575 to $525.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating, while cutting the price target from $515 to $490.

analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating, while cutting the price target from $515 to $490. Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges reiterated a Buy rating, while slashing the price target from $530 to $492.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $530 to $475.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver reiterated an Overweight rating and price target of $475.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Wedbush: CrowdStrike reported total revenue of $1.168 billion, beating Street expectations of $1.150 billion, Ives said in a note. Deals valued at more than $10 million doubled year-on-year and 60% of customers with over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) have adopted eight or more modules, "as the company continues its platform consolidation strategy," he added.

Total ARR rose 20% year-on-year to $4.66 billion, slightly higher than the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion, as CrowdStrike surpassed 1,000 Falcon Flex customers during the quarter, the analyst stated. Management expects NNARR to grow 40% year-on-year in the back half of fiscal 2026, "driven by further strength in its Cloud, Identity, and SIEM product solutions which continue to gain traction along with its Charlotte AI products that saw record growth," he further wrote.

Rosenblatt Securities: Although CrowdStrike delivered "a beat across the board," its stock came under pressure immediately after the earnings release due to conservative guidance, Trebnick said. Management raised their full-year revenue, operating margin and pro forma earnings outlook by slightly less than the second-quarter beat, she added.

The company raised its top-line guidance at the midpoint by just $3 million and reiterating the high-end of the range, the analyst stated. Falcon Flex's adoption was "impressive," with the company adding 220 new customers, surpassing the 1,000 customer milestone, she further wrote.

Goldman Sachs: CrowdStrike reported its NNARR 10% above Street expectation, its revenue 2% higher, while earnings exceeded consensus by 3%, Borges said.

The company expects NNARR to accelerate 40% year-on-year in the back half of fiscal 2026, as headwinds ease from last year's outage, the analyst stated. This guidance came in higher than consensus of 28% growth, she added.

"We believe the key to the stock beginning to outperform again will be the company returning to a more consistent beat and raise across NNARR, revenue and EPS," the analyst wrote.

Needham: CrowdStrike reported NNARR of $221 million, surpassing consensus of around $202 million, Cikos said. Management guided to high single-digit sequential growth for the fiscal third quarter, implying NNARR to cross $230 million, which is well above Street expectations of $205 million, he added.

Flex is gaining traction, and the company added 220 new customers, the analyst stated. "We believe CrowdStrike remains on course to execute against accelerating sequential Net-New ARR growth exiting FY26, as Flex becomes a growing contributor to overall business momentum," he wrote.

Cantor Fitzgerald: CrowdStrike delivered "strong" quarterly results, exceeding consensus on ARR, earnings, and free cash flow, Ruykhaver said. NNARR reaccelerated a quarter earlier than expected, he added.

Management maintained the high end of their full-year revenue guidance but raised the midpoint, while raising their earnings guidance to $3.60-$3.72, the analyst stated. "Overall, key performance indicators were solid, and we remain positive on the company's growing platform adoption, supported by Falcon Flex, continued innovation, and strong customer retention," he wrote.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 2.34% at $432.50 at the time of publication on Thursday, up 24.52% since the start of the year. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $242.25 to $517.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Bluestork / Shutterstock