August 26, 2025 4:57 PM 1 min read

nCino Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
nCino, Inc NCNO released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: NCino reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 14 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $148.4 million, which beat the Street estimate of $143.15 million and is up from revenue of $132.4 million from the same period last year.

Read Next: Retail Investors’ Top Stocks With Q2 Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More 

Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $130.8 million, up from $113.9 million one year ago, an increase of 15%.

“We are pleased to report financial results that again exceeded quarterly guidance for total and subscription revenues, as well as non-GAAP operating income,” said CEO Sean Desmond.

“We saw customer demand continue to strengthen in the second quarter, including for newer solutions and across our target markets, reinforcing our confidence in our strategy and in our improved financial outlook,” Desmond added.

Outlook: NCino raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between 77 cents and 80 cents, versus the 71 cent estimate, and raised its revenue outlook to between $585 million and $589 million, versus the $581.45 million estimate.

NCNO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, nCino stock was up 6.66% at $30.70 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

