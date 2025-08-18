Fabrinet FN reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 on Monday after the market close. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Highlights: Fabrinet reported fourth-quarter revenue of $909.69 million, beating analyst estimates of $884.87 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, beating estimates of $2.64 per share.

Fabrinet, which provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services, ended the period with approximately $306.43 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Our fourth quarter was exceptional, capping off a remarkable year with strong momentum. We achieved record quarterly revenue of $910 million, exceeding our guidance range. Through excellent execution, our non-GAAP EPS also reached a new all-time high,” said Seamus Grady, CEO of Fabrinet.

What’s Next: Fabrinet expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $910 million to $950 million versus estimates of $916.72 million. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share versus estimates of $2.74 per share.

“We’re encouraged by the growing demand across all areas of our business and remain optimistic that these favorable trends will carry into the first quarter and beyond,” Grady said.

Fabrinet executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call set for 5 p.m. ET.

FN Price Action: Fabrinet shares initially traded higher immediately following the report before pulling back. The stock was down slightly in after-hours, trading at $326.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

