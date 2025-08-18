Investor risk sentiment paused at the start of the week, as markets awaited details expected to emerge later when President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

On Friday, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. However, no agreement was reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Russia has demanded territorial concessions — including the Donbass and Crimea — as a condition for any deal, an option firmly rejected by Zelenskyy.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones were all little changed, holding near the record highs reached last week.

Small caps, tracked by the Russell 2000, edged up 0.3%. Treasury yields were broadly steady, with the 10-year yield at 4.33%.

Gold slipped 0.1% to $3,333 per ounce, while oil prices fell 0.8% to $62 a barrel.

Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped 1.2% to $116,000, pulling back from last week's record of $124,517. Losses were widespread across the crypto market, with Ethereum ETH/USD down 3.3% to $4,327, Solana SOL/USD off 4.3%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD sliding more than 5%.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % chg Russell 2000 2,295.13 0.4% Dow Jones 44,967.07 0.0% S&P 500 6,450.31 0.0% Nasdaq 100 23,709.13 0.0% Updated by 12:35 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO flattened at $591.03.

flattened at $591.03. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA held steady at $449.33.

held steady at $449.33. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ eased 0.1% to $576.08.

eased 0.1% to $576.08. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM edged 0.3% higher to $227.78.

edged 0.3% higher to $227.78. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI is up 0.3%; the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC was down 0.66%.

Stocks On The Move Monday

Solar stocks extended Friday's rally. First Solar Inc. FSLR rose 10.15%, Sunrun Inc. RUN advanced 10.63% and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH added 5.24% after a new guidance on clean energy tax credits that was less restrictive than feared.

rose 10.15%, advanced 10.63% and added 5.24% after a new guidance on clean energy tax credits that was less restrictive than feared. UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH added a further 3.15%, on top of Friday’s 12% gain, after Berkshire Hathaway Inc . BRK disclosed a $1.6 billion stake.

added a further 3.15%, on top of Friday’s 12% gain, after . disclosed a $1.6 billion stake. Intel Corp. INTC fell 4% after reports said the Trump administration plans to take a 10% stake in the company.

fell 4% after reports said the Trump administration plans to take a 10% stake in the company. Duolingo Inc . DUOL gained 11% after KeyBanc upgraded it to Overweight and Citi Research started coverage with a Buy rating.

. gained 11% after KeyBanc upgraded it to Overweight and Citi Research started coverage with a Buy rating. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO rose 5.03% after the FDA approved its weight-loss drug Wegovy to treat liver disease.

rose 5.03% after the FDA approved its weight-loss drug Wegovy to treat liver disease. GoodRx Holdings Inc. GDRX jumped 40% on news it will partner with Novo Nordisk to sell Wegovy and Ozempic for $499 a month.



