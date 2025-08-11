August 11, 2025 5:24 PM 1 min read

USA Rare Earth Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: USA Rare Earth reported quarterly losses of eight cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 10 cents.

USA Rare Earth reported the following Q2 highlights:

  • Stillwater, Oklahoma magnet facility on track for first quarter FY2026 commissioning.
  • 12 MOUs and JDAs signed to date — representing the potential for approximately 300 tons of annual production with customers in Aerospace & Defense, Data Center and Automotive sectors.
  • Successfully extracted gallium and heavy rare earth concentrates from the Round Top deposit.
  • Ended quarter with $121.8 million cash and no significant debt.

“We are seeing a surge of customer interest as we prepare to begin production at our Stillwater, Oklahoma, magnet facility in early 2026,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO.

“With a dozen initial signed agreements and active engagements with over 70 companies across multiple high-growth industries, we have the potential to sell out our first 1,200-ton production line prior to commissioning its full capacity,” Ballard added.

USAR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, USA Rare Earth stock was up 1.62% at $15.69 in Monday's extended trading. 

Comments

