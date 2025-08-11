Plug Power Stock Sinks After Q2 Mixed Results: Details

Plug Power, Inc. PLUG released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Plug Power reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of 16 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $173.97 million, which beat the Street estimate of $157.1 million and is up from revenue of $143.35 million from the same period last year.

Plug Power reported the following second-quarter highlights:

Electrolyzer revenue tripled year-over-year, reaching approximately $45 million in the second quarter.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 improved to -31% from -92% in the second quarter of 2024, a result of service cost reductions, equipment cost improvements and improved hydrogen pricing.

Net cash used in operating and investing activities declined over 40% year-over-year.

Plug exited the second quarter with over $140 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook: Plug said it expects to achieve gross margin breakeven on a run-rate basis in the fourth quarter of this year due to continued cost discipline, enhanced service execution and scale benefits.

PLUG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug Power stock was down 6.58% at $1.48 in Monday's extended trading.

