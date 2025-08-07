CleanSpark Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results: Details

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK released its third-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Cleanspark reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $198.64 million, which beat the Street estimate of $191.54 million and is up from revenue of $104.1 million from the same period last year.

CleanSpark reported the following balance sheet highlights at the end of the third quarter:

Cash: $34.6 million

$34.6 million Bitcoin : $1.08 billion

: $1.08 billion Total Current Assets: $1.21 billion

$1.21 billion Total Mining Assets (including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $985.9 million

(including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $985.9 million Total Assets: $3.1 billion

“This was the most successful quarter in CleanSpark’s history, and it reflects the strength of our strategy, the discipline of our execution, and the tireless commitment of our team,” said Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark.

“We reached 50 EH/s of operational hashrate in June, becoming the first public company to do so exclusively with American infrastructure, while achieving record basic EPS of 90 cents and nearly $200 million in revenue. We also grew our bitcoin treasury to over $1 billion in value, all without raising capital through equity offerings since November 2024,” Bradford added.

CLSK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CleanSpark stock was up 1.21% at $10.85 in Thursday's extended trading.

