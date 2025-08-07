Twilio Q2 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates, Shares Slide On Cautious Earnings Outlook

Twilio Inc TWLO reported financial results for the second quarter on Thursday after the market close. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q1 Revenue: $1.23 billion, versus estimates of $1.19 billion

Q1 Adjusted EPS: $1.19, versus estimates of $1.05

Total revenue was up 13% year-over-year as Communications revenue increased 14% to $1.15 billion and Segment revenue was flat at $75.5 million.

Twilio said it had more than 349,000 active customer accounts as of June 30, up from 316,000 year-over-year.

Twilio generated $277.1 million in operating cash flow and $263.5 million in free cash flow during the second quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $969.23 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“During the quarter, Twilio showcased our latest innovations at our user conference, Signal, further cementing our place in the ecosystem as the infrastructure layer for customer experience. We continue to combine communications, data, and AI to power amazing experiences for the world’s leading brands,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio.

Guidance: Twilio expects third-quarter revenue of $1.245 billion to $1.255 billion versus estimates of $1.213 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.01 to $1.06 per share versus estimates of $1.14 per share.

Twilio expects full-year 2025 revenue growth of 10% to 11%. The company expects to generate $875 million to $900 million in free cash flow in 2025.

Twilio executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call slated for 5 p.m. ET.

TWLO Price Action: Twilio shares were down 15.03% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $104 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

