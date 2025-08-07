August 7, 2025 1:02 PM 2 min read

Burger King Parent QSR Cooks Up Sales Beat, But Earnings Miss Burns Stock

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 96 cents. Quarterly sales of $2.41 billion, beating the Street view of $2.31 billion.

Consolidated system-wide sales grew 5.3% year-over-year, including a 9.8% increase in International markets.

Comparable sales accelerated to 2.4%, with Burger King International up 4.1% and Tim Hortons Canada up 3.6%.

Adjusted Operating Income in the quarter under review totaled $668 million, higher than $632 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased to $762 million, compared with $721 million in the prior-year period.

“With positive momentum heading into the back half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to deliver 8%+ organic Adjusted Operating Income growth in 2025,” said CEO Josh Kobza.

Net Restaurant Growth in the quarter under review was 2.9%, lower than the 4% growth in the year-ago period.

Dividend: The firm declared a dividend of 62 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on October 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 23.

The board approved a share repurchase authorization allowing the company to buy back up to $1 billion of its common shares from Sept. 15, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2027.

This repurchase authorization becomes effective on Sept. 15.

Outlook: The firm expects consolidated capital expenditures and tenant inducements—including remodels and new‐store incentives—to total between $400 million and $450 million in 2025.

It also anticipates Adjusted Interest Expense, net of around $520 million.

From 2024 to 2028, the company targets a comparable sales growth of over 3% and an organic adjusted operating income growth of more than 8%.

Price Action: QSR shares are trading lower by 4.39% to $65.59 at last check Thursday.

