Becton Dickinson Q3 Beats Estimates On Medical Device Boom

As the healthcare industry continues to rebound from global disruptions, companies like Becton, Dickinson, and Company BDX are reporting robust financial performances that highlight their resilience and strategic adaptability. The company’s stock is trading higher on Thursday on better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 earnings.

The medical device giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.68, up from $3.50 a year ago, beating the consensus of $3.41.

The company reported third-quarter 2025 sales of $5.51 billion, beating the consensus of $5.49 billion.

Also Read: Becton’s Biosciences And Diagnostics Arm Slated To Join Waters In $17.5 Billion Merger

Revenues increased 10.4% as reported, 8.5% adjusted FXN, and 3.0% organic.

GAAP and adjusted gross margin up 160 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively, and GAAP and adjusted operating income up 46.6% and 11.3%, respectively.

Medical segment

BD Medical segment sales increased 14.4% (+3.2% organically) $2.93 billion.

Medication Delivery Solutions saw higher volumes, mainly due to gaining market share in Vascular Access Management and hypodermic products in the U.S. However, this was partly offset by an IV fluid shortage and volume-based purchasing policies in China.

Medication Management Solutions performed well, with strong results in Infusion Systems and steady growth in Dispensing Solutions and Pharmacy Automation.

Pharmaceutical Systems continued to grow, driven by strong double-digit gains in Biologics, though this was partly reduced by weaker demand for non-biologic products.

Life Sciences

Life Sciences sales reached $1.25 billion, down 0.5% (-1.1%).

Specimen Management showed growth, mainly due to strong sales of BD Vacutainer products, though this was partly held back by weaker performance in China. Diagnostic Solutions declined, primarily because of lower demand for point-of-care tests and BD BACTEC blood culture systems.

However, this was partly balanced by strong, double-digit growth in BD MAX IVD. Use of BD BACTEC improved during the quarter, ending at over 80% of its normal usage levels.

In Biosciences, lower demand for instruments affected results, but this was partially offset by early success with the new FACSDiscover A8 and steady growth in reagents and services, excluding a discontinued older product line.

Interventional

Interventional sales jumped 7.2% (+6.8%) to $1.33 billion.

Surgical performance was boosted by solid high single-digit growth in Advanced Tissue Regeneration, Infection Prevention, and Biosurgery, though weaker sales of older U.S. hernia products partly offset gains.

Peripheral Intervention saw strong growth, mainly due to high demand for the Rotarex Atherectomy System used in treating Peripheral Vascular Disease. Urology & Critical Care delivered strong double-digit growth, driven by increased use of the Male and Female PureWick product lines.

Guidance:

BD raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to $14.30-$14.45 from $14.06-$14.34 compared to the consensus of $14.18.

The updated guidance reflects strong third-quarter operating performance and incremental investments in selling and marketing in the fourth quarter.

The company reaffirmed its 3.0%-3.5% organic revenue growth guidance, with sales guidance of $21.8 billion-$21.9 billion compared to the consensus of $21.83 billion.

BDX Price Action: Becton Dickinson shares were up 7.81% at $185.87 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: chayanuphol/ Shutterstock.com