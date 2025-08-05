Recursion Pharmaceuticals Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. RXRX shares are volatile on Tuesday following the release of the company’s second-quarter financial results. Here’s what you need to know.

RXRX is hovering near its annual lows. See the chart here.

What To Know: Recursion reported second-quarter revenue of $19.22 million, beating analyst estimates of $16.23 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a second-quarter loss of 41 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 34 cents per share.

Recursion said it used $208.4 million in cash for operations during the first six months of the year. The company had $533.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30.

“State of the art platform capabilities helped us drive our fourth partnered discovery milestone with Sanofi this quarter, reflecting tangible momentum across our joint pipeline,” said Chris Gibson, co-founder and CEO of Recursion.

“We are leveraging these and other improvements to the Recursion OS to not only accelerate and improve our funnel of new programs, but also execution of later stage programs in our pipeline like RBM39 and CDK7.”

Recursion highlighted several upcoming milestones including additional data for REC-4881 expected in the second half of 2025 and additional monotherapy data for REC-617 expected in the second half of the year.

Early Phase 1 safety and PK monotherapy data for REC-1245 and REC-3565 is expected in 2026. The company sees potential for over $100 million in partnership milestones by the end of 2026. Recursion noted that several programs are advancing towards potential development candidate designation over the next 12 to 15 months.

RXRX Price Action: Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares were down 2.93% at $5.63 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

