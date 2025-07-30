On Wednesday, GE HealthCare GEHC reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the consensus of 92 cents. It was up from $1.00 a year ago.

The company reported sales of $5.01 billion, beating the consensus of $4.96 billion.

Revenues increased 3% on reported and 2% on an organic basis year-over-year. Revenue growth was driven by strength in the U.S. and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Total company book-to-bill was 1.07 times. Total company orders increased 3% organically year-over-year.

The net income margin was 9.7% versus 8.9% for the prior year, which was up 80 basis points (bps) with lower tax and interest expenses.

Adjusted EBIT margin was 14.6% versus 15.3%, down 80 bps, impacted by tariffs, partially offset by benefits from productivity and volume.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “We were pleased with solid orders and revenue performance in the second quarter across all segments, reflecting healthy customer investment in capital equipment. We also reported strong earnings performance while leveraging our lean capabilities and demonstrating progress on tariff mitigation…”

Guidance

GE HealthCare raises its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings from $3.90-$4.10 per share to $4.43-$4.63 per share compared to the consensus of $4.07.

The earnings outlook includes approximately 45 cents of tariff impact.

Increased 2025 full-year guidance, reflective of healthy capital investment trends, operational execution, and changes in tariff rates.

Adjusted EBIT margin of 15.2%-15.4%, reflecting a decline of 110 bps to 90 bps versus the 2024 Adjusted EBIT margin of 16.3%; this compares to the previous Adjusted EBIT margin guidance of 14.2%-14.4%.

The company forecasts Free cash flow of at least $1.4 billion; this compares to previous Free cash flow guidance of at least $1.2 billion.

Price Action: GEHC stock is down 7.53% at $71.87 at the last check Wednesday.

