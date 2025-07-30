July 30, 2025 12:39 PM 2 min read

Altria Packs Stronger Punch With Upgraded 2025 Outlook

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. MO are trading higher on Wednesday after the cigarette company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39.

Quarterly sales of $6.102 billion (down 1.7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $5.208 billion.

Revenues from smokeable products decreased 2.5%, primarily driven by lower shipment volume, partially offset by higher pricing. Revenues net of excise taxes decreased 0.4%.

Oral tobacco products net revenues increased 5.9%, primarily driven by higher pricing, partially offset by a higher percentage of on! shipment volume relative to MST versus the prior year (mix change) and lower shipment volume. Revenues net of excise taxes increased 6.0%.

Adjusted OCI margins for Smokeable products increased by 2.9 percentage points to 64.5%, while that for Oral tobacco products increased by 3.1 percentage points to 68.7%.

Quarterly gross profit rose 4.8% year over year to $3.85 billion, while operating income jumped 27.5% to $3.23 billion.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $1.287 billion, and inventories worth $1.016 billion.

“We returned significant value to our loyal shareholders during the first half of the year, with more than $4 billion delivered through dividends and share repurchases,” said Altria CEO Billy Gifford

Outlook: Altria Group has raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.35 to $5.45, up from the prior $5.30 to $5.45, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39.

Price Action: MO shares are trading higher by 2.44% to $60.80 at last check Wednesday.

