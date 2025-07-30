Visa Doesn't Fear Stablecoins: CEO Says Company Will 'Provide Trust, Standards, Connectivity.. And Interoperability' To The Digital Asset Ecosystem

Payments company, Visa Inc. V, isn’t bracing for disruption from stablecoins, but is preparing to power them, positioning itself as a core infrastructure provider for the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

What Happened: During its third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Visa’s CEO, Ryan McInerney, said, “We are supportive of the Genius Act,” referring to the recent landmark legislation to regulate stablecoins, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump two weeks ago.

McInerney says that “it marks a key milestone on the path to regulatory clarity for stablecoins,” while adding that Visa has been active in this space for nearly a decade, and that he believes stablecoins have several use cases and can solve important payment problems.

Visa isn't limiting its involvement to experimentation. “We believe that Visa's role is to do what we always do, provide trust, standards, connectivity, billions of endpoints, scale and interoperability to the payments ecosystem,” he says.

The company pointed to two key areas where stablecoins are gaining traction: the first being volatile emerging markets with limited dollar access, and cross-border money movement, including B2B payments and remittances.

Visa notes that it is already working with partners such as Bridge and RAIN, and even banks, to deploy stablecoin-linked cards across markets. “Since 2020, we have enabled crypto users to spend more than $25 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, [an] array of other cryptocurrencies,” McInerney says, “And now, stablecoins.”

“There is so much more to come in this space,” McInerney concluded, “and we are excited about enabling commercial and money movement flows globally across networks, currencies and form factors.”

Why It Matters: Analysts have flagged stablecoins as a potential headwind for traditional payment networks like Visa and Mastercard Inc. MA, citing risks of disruption.

According to a report by Grayscale, stablecoins have already helped facilitate transactions worth over $800 billion in June 2025. In comparison, Visa processed $1.1 trillion in payments each month in 2024,

Visa released its third-quarter results on Tuesday, reporting $10.17 billion in revenue, up 14% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates of $9.82 billion. It posted a profit of $2.98 per share, which was again ahead of estimates at $2.83 per share.

Price Action: Shares of Visa were down 1.18% on Tuesday, trading at $351.29, and are down 1.92% after hours, following the earnings announcement.

Photo Courtesy: Primakov on Shutterstock.com

