Johnson Controls Posts Strong Backlog, Confident Outlook

Anusuya Lahiri
Johnson Controls International JCI, the diversified global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, saw its shares trade modestly lower on Tuesday, despite reporting a strong third quarter that surpassed analyst expectations.

The company, a prominent American-Irish multinational conglomerate specializing in fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings, delivered strong top-line growth and improved profitability, leading to an upward revision of its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance.

For the third quarter, Johnson Controls posted total sales of $6.05 billion, a 2.6% increase year-over-year, comfortably exceeding the consensus analyst estimate of $5.97 billion. This revenue expansion translated into adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, a notable rise from $0.95 in the prior-year period, also outperforming analyst projections of $1.00.

The company’s gross profit for the quarter climbed 6.5% to $2.25 billion, elevating the gross margin by 135 basis points (bps) year-over-year to 37.1%. However, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial increase of 58.3% to $1.42 billion. Income from continuing operations stood at $618 million, down from $851 million a year ago, with an operating margin of 10.2%.

A closer look at segment performance reveals varied regional dynamics. In the Americas, sales remained flat at $4.0 billion year-over-year, though organic sales demonstrated a healthy 7% increase, primarily driven by sustained strength in Applied HVAC and Controls. Excluding the impact of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations, orders in the Americas segment grew 5% year-over-year, contributing to a 10% increase in backlog to $10.3 billion. The segment’s EBITA margin, however, saw a 150 basis point decline to 18.4%, largely attributed to the effects of divestitures and prior-year earn-out adjustments.

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region recorded an 8% rise in sales to $1.3 billion. Organic sales growth of 4% was led by an 8% expansion in services, encompassing strong growth in Applied HVAC and Fire and Security sales. Orders, adjusted for M&A and foreign currency, increased 2% year-over-year, pushing the backlog up 9% to $2.6 billion. The EMEA segment’s EBITA margin improved by 80 basis points to 13.9%, a testament to productivity enhancements and a favorable mix stemming from service growth.

In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, sales advanced 7% to $737 million, with organic sales increasing by 6%, propelled by robust double-digit growth in the service business. Despite an 8% decrease in orders (excluding M&A and foreign currency adjustments), the backlog in APAC expanded 14% year-over-year to $1.7 billion. The segment’s EBITA margin rose by 70 basis points to 19.4%, primarily due to productivity improvements.

From a liquidity standpoint, Johnson Controls generated $787 million in cash from operating activities from continuing operations during the quarter, with free cash flow reaching $693 million. The company concluded the quarter with a solid cash and equivalents position of $731 million as of June 30, 2025.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Outlook

Looking ahead, Johnson Controls provided an optimistic outlook. For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates adjusted EPS to range from $1.14 to $1.17, aligning closely with the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15. It also projects low-single-digit organic sales growth and an adjusted segment EBITA margin of approximately 18.6%.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Johnson Controls raised its adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $3.65 to $3.68, up from the previous estimate of $3.60, now squarely within the analyst consensus of $3.67. The company reiterated its expectation for mid-single-digit organic sales growth and maintained its forecast for an adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of approximately 90 basis points year-over-year.

Despite the positive earnings report and upward guidance, Johnson Controls International shares experienced a slight downturn in Tuesday trading. The stock has surged over 41% year-to-date and gained over 35% in the last three months.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, JCI shares were trading lower by 7.34% at $103.34.

Overview
