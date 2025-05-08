May 8, 2025 10:39 AM 1 min read

Johnson Controls International Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Johnson Controls International plc JCI posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported second-quarter sales growth of 1.4% year over year to $5.676 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Adjusted EPS of 82 cents up from 69 cents YoY, beat the consensus estimate of 59 cents.

Johnson Controls sees third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.97 – $1.00 against an estimate of $1.00. The company sees organic sales growth of mid-single digits. JCI expects an Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~17.5% for the third quarter.

The company raised the FY25 adjusted EPS outlook from $3.50-$3.60 to $3.60 (versus consensus $3.60), with an unchanged outlook for organic sales growth of mid-single digits. JCI expects an Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~90 basis points year-over-year (previously more than 80 basis points).

Johnson Controls shares gained 1.2% to trade at $90.84 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Johnson Controls following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained Johnson Controls Intl with a Neutral and raised the price target from $84 to $90.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joe O’Dea maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $82 to $100.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained Johnson Controls with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $96.

Considering buying JCI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
