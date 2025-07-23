July 23, 2025 5:44 PM 1 min read

Southwest Airlines Reports Worse-Than-Expected Q2, But Sees 'Constructive Backdrop' For Back Half Of 2025

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Southwest Airlines reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Street consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. Quarterly revenue also came in below expectations at $7.24 billion, missing the $7.3 billion analyst estimate.

Read Next:  Quantum Stock Tracker: Rigetti Achieves Major Breakthrough, But Jim Cramer Names Another Stock To ‘Own’

The company’s board of directors authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program.

“While early, recent industry demand shows signs of improvement off of depressed second quarter 2025 levels, which combined with moderated capacity across the industry and Southwest-specific initiatives, creates a constructive backdrop for the second half of the year,” Southwest wrote in its press release.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Outlook: Southwest sees third-quarter RASM in a range of down 2% to up 2% and fuel cost per gallon between $2.40 and $2.50.

LUV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Southwest Airlines stock was down 0.24% at $37.44 in Wednesday's extended trading. 

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
LUV Logo
LUVSouthwest Airlines Co
$37.15-0.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.83
Growth
78.61
Quality
N/A
Value
65.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved