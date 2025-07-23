July 23, 2025 5:17 PM 1 min read

Las Vegas Sands Stock Rallies After Strong Q2: Details

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Las Vegas Sands reported quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the Street consensus estimate of 53 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.17 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.82 billion and is up from $2.761 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

Las Vegas Sands reported second-quarter highlights including:

  • Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA of $1.33 billion
  • Macao adjusted property EBITDA of $566 million
    • High hold on rolling play in Macao positively impacted adjusted property EBITDA by $7 million
  • Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $768 million
    • High hold on rolling play at Marina Bay Sands positively impacted adjusted property EBITDA by $107 million
“We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore as we realize the benefits from our recently completed capital investment programs in both markets,” said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

LVS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Las Vegas Sands stock was up 5.16% at $51.20 in Wednesday's extended trading. 

