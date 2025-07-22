July 22, 2025 4:53 PM 1 min read

Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates Driven By 'Continued Broad Recovery' In Industrial

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Texas Instruments Inc TXN reported financial results for the second quarter Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

  • Q2 Revenue: $4.44 billion, versus estimates of $4.33 billion
  • Q2 EPS: $1.41, versus estimates of $1.33

Total revenue climbed 16% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, led by continued broad recovery in industrial.

Texas Instruments reported $6.4 billion in cash flow from operations over the trailing 12 months, and $1.8 billion of free cash flow over the same period.

“Over the past 12 months we invested $3.9 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.9 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.7 billion to owners,” the company said.

Outlook: Texas Instruments expects third-quarter revenue of $4.45 billion to $4.8 billion versus estimates of $4.53 billion. The company expects third-quarter earnings to be between $1.36 and $1.60 per share versus estimates of $1.48 per share.

Texas Instruments executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

TXN Price Action: Texas Instruments shares were down 9.61% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $194.26 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.

Overview
