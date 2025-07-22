- Texas Instruments reports second-quarter revenue of $4.44 billion, beating estimates of $4.33 billion.
- Texas Instruments reports second-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share, beating estimates of $1.33 per share.
- A new wave of value and momentum stocks could be setting up for major moves—and Tim Melvin will name them live this Wednesday. Secure access here.
Texas Instruments Inc TXN reported financial results for the second quarter Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.
- Q2 Revenue: $4.44 billion, versus estimates of $4.33 billion
- Q2 EPS: $1.41, versus estimates of $1.33
Total revenue climbed 16% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, led by continued broad recovery in industrial.
Texas Instruments reported $6.4 billion in cash flow from operations over the trailing 12 months, and $1.8 billion of free cash flow over the same period.
“Over the past 12 months we invested $3.9 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.9 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.7 billion to owners,” the company said.
Outlook: Texas Instruments expects third-quarter revenue of $4.45 billion to $4.8 billion versus estimates of $4.53 billion. The company expects third-quarter earnings to be between $1.36 and $1.60 per share versus estimates of $1.48 per share.
Texas Instruments executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.
TXN Price Action: Texas Instruments shares were down 9.61% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $194.26 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.