Texas Instruments Inc TXN reported financial results for the second quarter Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Revenue: $4.44 billion, versus estimates of $4.33 billion

$4.44 billion, versus estimates of $4.33 billion Q2 EPS: $1.41, versus estimates of $1.33

Total revenue climbed 16% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, led by continued broad recovery in industrial.

Texas Instruments reported $6.4 billion in cash flow from operations over the trailing 12 months, and $1.8 billion of free cash flow over the same period.

“Over the past 12 months we invested $3.9 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.9 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.7 billion to owners,” the company said.

Outlook: Texas Instruments expects third-quarter revenue of $4.45 billion to $4.8 billion versus estimates of $4.53 billion. The company expects third-quarter earnings to be between $1.36 and $1.60 per share versus estimates of $1.48 per share.

Texas Instruments executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

TXN Price Action: Texas Instruments shares were down 9.61% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $194.26 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.