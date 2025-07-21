July 21, 2025 4:54 PM 1 min read

Steel Dynamics Stock Sinks After Q2 Results Miss Estimates: Details

Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Steel Dynamics reported quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51.

Quarterly revenue came in at $4.57 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.76 billion and is down from revenue of $4.63 billion from the same period last year.

For the second quarter, Steel Dynamics reported:

  • Steel shipments of 3.3 million tons
  • Net sales of $4.6 billion, operating income of $383 million,and net income of $299 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $533 million and cash flow from operations of $302 million
  • Liquidity of $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, after repayment of $400 million of senior notes due June 2025
“During the second quarter 2025, steel pricing stabilized at higher levels, resulting in a significant sequential improvement in consolidated operating income of 39 percent and adjusted EBITDA of 19 percent,” said CEO Mark D. Millett.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

STLD Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Steel Dynamics stock was down 4.13% at $128.98 in Monday's extended trading. 

