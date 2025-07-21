July 21, 2025 4:33 PM 2 min read

NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates, Company Highlights 'Emerging Cyclical Improvement' In Core End Markets

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $2.93 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.90 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The chipmaker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.67 per share.

Total revenue was down 6% year-over-year. NXP generated $779 million in cash flow from operations and $696 million of free cash flow in the quarter.

NXP said it returned $204 million to shareholders during the quarter via buybacks and $257 million through dividends. The company ended the period with $3.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We continue to drive solid profitability and earnings, by strengthening our competitive portfolio and by aligning our wafer fabrication footprint consistent with our hybrid manufacturing strategy,” said Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP.

Outlook: NXP expects third-quarter revenue of $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion versus estimates of $3.05 billion. The company sees third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $2.89 to $3.30 per share versus estimates of $3.06 per share.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

“Our guidance for the third quarter reflects the combination of an emerging cyclical improvement in NXP’s core end markets as well as the performance of our company specific growth drivers,” Sievers said.

NXP’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a call with analysts and investors Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. ET.

NXPI Price Action: NXP Semiconductors shares were down 4.74% after-hours, trading at $217.45 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.

NXPI Logo
NXPINXP Semiconductors NV
$217.67-3.64%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
32.10
Growth
91.59
Quality
47.77
Value
23.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved