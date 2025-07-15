AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, compared to the consensus for a per-share loss of 12 cents.

Vascular system-focused medical device maker reported sales of $80.2 million, up 12.7% year over year, beating the consensus of $74.26 million.

The report also revealed:

Med Tech net sales were $35.8 million, a 22% increase from $29.3 million in the prior-year period.

Growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $15.6 million, which increased 19.7%.

Mechanical Thrombectomy revenue, which includes AngioVac and AlphaVac, of $11.3 million, an increase of 44.7%.

NanoKnife disposable sales of $5.7 million, which increased 5.5% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Med Device net sales were $44.4 million, representing a 6.2% increase from $41.8 million in the prior-year period.

The gross margin was 52.7%, down 161 basis points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Absent the $1.6 million tariff impact in the quarter, gross margin would have been 54.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million, compared to $1.5 million a year ago.

In 2025, AngioDynamics reported sales of $292.7 million, beating the management guidance of $285 million—$288 million.

AngioDynamics CEO Jim Clemmer says the company is “profitable.” Its portfolio currently addresses some $10 billion in annual global market opportunities — up from $3 billion in 2021.

“With our proven commercial momentum, multiple growth catalysts, and balance sheet strength, we’re exceptionally well-positioned for sustained value creation as we move into fiscal 2026,” Clemmer added.

Guidance: AngioDynamics expects its fiscal year 2026 net sales of $305 – $310 million, versus the consensus of $304.9 million.

The medtech company expects an adjusted loss between 35 and 25 cents per share. Compare that to the consensus loss of 23 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company expects a $4 million-$6 million impact from tariffs. For gross margin, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS, the low end of the respective ranges assumes the highest level of tariff impact, with the high end of the respective ranges assuming the lowest level of tariff impact.

Price Action: ANGO stock is up 5.3% at $10.14 at the last check Tuesday.

