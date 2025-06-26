June 26, 2025 4:57 PM 1 min read

American Outdoor Stock Rallies After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: American Outdoor Brands reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 11 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $61.94 million, beating the Street estimate of $48.46 million.

Read Next: AST SpaceMobile Stock Downgraded, Rocket Lab Prepares Electron Launch: Space Stock Countdown

For fiscal 2025, American Outdoor reported:

  • Full year net sales were $222.3 million, an increase of $21.2 million, or 10.6%, compared with net sales of $201.1 million for the prior year, driven primarily by growth in traditional channel net sales of 18.1%.
  • Full year non-GAAP gross margin was 44.8%, compared to 44.5% for the prior year.

“Fiscal 2025 was a landmark year for American Outdoor Brands, as we exceeded our expectations across the board – thanks to continued innovation momentum, strong execution, and deepening partnerships with our retail and distribution channels,” the company wrote in a press release.

“A portion of our anticipated fiscal 2026 demand was accelerated by retailers who acted to secure inventory of our most popular products,” the company added.  

AOUT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, American Outdoor stock was up 9.95% at $13.15 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock 

AOUT Logo
AOUTAmerican Outdoor Brands Inc
$13.1920.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.22
Growth
25.81
Quality
Not Available
Value
81.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved