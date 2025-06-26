- American Outdoor Brands reports earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate for losses of 11 cents.
Quarterly revenue comes in at $61.94 million, beating the Street estimate of $48.46 million.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: American Outdoor Brands reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 11 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $61.94 million, beating the Street estimate of $48.46 million.
For fiscal 2025, American Outdoor reported:
- Full year net sales were $222.3 million, an increase of $21.2 million, or 10.6%, compared with net sales of $201.1 million for the prior year, driven primarily by growth in traditional channel net sales of 18.1%.
- Full year non-GAAP gross margin was 44.8%, compared to 44.5% for the prior year.
“Fiscal 2025 was a landmark year for American Outdoor Brands, as we exceeded our expectations across the board – thanks to continued innovation momentum, strong execution, and deepening partnerships with our retail and distribution channels,” the company wrote in a press release.
“A portion of our anticipated fiscal 2026 demand was accelerated by retailers who acted to secure inventory of our most popular products,” the company added.
AOUT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, American Outdoor stock was up 9.95% at $13.15 in Thursday's extended trading.
