Acuity's Smart Play Pays Off As Intelligent Spaces Revenue Skyrockets

- Acuity Brands reports Q3 2025 net sales growth of 21.7%, beating estimates with $1.18B in revenue and adjusted EPS of $5.12.
- Acuity's intelligent spaces segment soars 248.9% Y/Y, while operating margin improves by 150 bps to 18.8%.
- Get ahead of Wall Street reactions—Benzinga Pro delivers signals, squawk, and news fast. Now 60% off this 4th of July.
Acuity Inc. AYI reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Thursday. The company reported quarterly net sales growth of 21.7% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.
It clocked an adjusted EPS of $5.12, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.43.
Breaking down Acuity’s sales by segment shows strong growth in Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), which surged to $264.1 million, a remarkable 248.9% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) contributed $923.2 million, marking a 2.7% year-over-year rise.
Also Read: Acuity Brands Q2 Earnings: Tops EPS Estimates, Intelligent Spaces Sales Surge Over 150%, Grows Margins, EBITDA Despite Cash Flow Decline And Sales Miss
Operating margin declined by 310 bps to 11.9%, while profit declined by 3.8%. During the quarter, the company accelerated productivity actions in its ABL segment, which resulted in $29.7 million of special charges.
The consolidated adjusted operating margin grew by 150 bps to 18.8%. ABL’s adjusted operating margin improved by 80 bps to 18.8%. AIS’ margin increased by 70 bps to 23.6%.
The company generated $207.3 million in operating cash flow for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to $152.5 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $192.3 million.
Acuity held cash and equivalents of $371.8 million as of May 31, 2025, compared to $845.8 million as of August 31, 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA was $236.3 million, up from $180.0 million a year ago. The margin expanded by 140 bps to 20.0%.
Price Action: AYI saw its stock climb 1.35% to $291.38 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.