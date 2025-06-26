June 26, 2025 7:31 AM 2 min read

Acuity's Smart Play Pays Off As Intelligent Spaces Revenue Skyrockets

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Acuity Inc. AYI reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Thursday. The company reported quarterly net sales growth of 21.7% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. 

It clocked an adjusted EPS of $5.12, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.43.

Breaking down Acuity’s sales by segment shows strong growth in Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), which surged to $264.1 million, a remarkable 248.9% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) contributed $923.2 million, marking a 2.7% year-over-year rise.

Operating margin declined by 310 bps to 11.9%, while profit declined by 3.8%. During the quarter, the company accelerated productivity actions in its ABL segment, which resulted in $29.7 million of special charges. 

The consolidated adjusted operating margin grew by 150 bps to 18.8%. ABL’s adjusted operating margin improved by 80 bps to 18.8%. AIS’ margin increased by 70 bps to 23.6%.

The company generated $207.3 million in operating cash flow for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to $152.5 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $192.3 million.

Acuity held cash and equivalents of $371.8 million as of May 31, 2025, compared to $845.8 million as of August 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $236.3 million, up from $180.0 million a year ago. The margin expanded by 140 bps to 20.0%.

Price Action: AYI saw its stock climb 1.35% to $291.38 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Overview
