Paychex Stock Takes A Hit As Margin Squeeze Overshadows Outlook

- Paychex Q4 revenue missed estimates at $1.43B; EPS met expectations but shares dipped 9%.
- Higher expenses from Paycor deal cut margins, but FY26 guidance topped forecasts with strong EPS and revenue outlook.
Paychex, Inc. PAYX shares are trading lower on Wednesday after reporting fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.
The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.43 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
The company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.19, which aligns with the analyst consensus estimate.
Revenue from Management Solutions increased 12% to $1.0 billion, driven by the acquisition of Paycor.
The revenue from Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) and Insurance Solutions increased 4% to $340.3 million.
Total expenses increased 22% to $1.0 billion due to acquisition-related costs associated with the Paycor acquisition.
Operating income for the quarter decreased 11% to $431.1 million, and the operating margin declined 700 basis points to 30.2%.
Adjusted operating income grew 11% to $576.7 million, and the margin remained flattish at 40.4%. Excluding Paycor, the adjusted operating margin expanded by approximately 110 basis points compared to the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA climbed 10% to $623.1 million, but the adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat.
Paychex held $1.7 billion in total cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2025. The operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $400 million.
In a move to enhance shareholder value, Paychex bought back 828,855 shares for $104.0 million and paid out cumulative dividends totaling $1.4 billion at $4.02 per share over the fiscal year 2025.
Fiscal 2026 Outlook
Paychex expects fiscal revenue of $6.49 billion-$6.60 billion versus the $6.36 billion analyst consensus estimate. It projects fiscal adjusted EPS of $5.40-$5.50 versus the $5.31 analyst consensus estimate. The company expects a fiscal adjusted operating margin of ~43%.
Price Action: PAYX shares are trading lower by 9.33% at $138.04 at last check Wednesday.
