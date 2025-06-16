June 16, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Lennar Reports Mixed Q2 Results: EPS Miss, Revenues Beat

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Lennar Corp. LEN released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Lennar reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $1.94. Quarterly revenue of $8.38 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.16 billion.

For the second quarter, Lennar reported:

  • New orders increased 6% to 22,601 homes.
  • Backlog of 15,538 homes with a dollar value of $6.5 billion.
  • Deliveries increased 2% to 20,131 homes.
  • Homebuilding operating earnings of $728 million
    • Gross margin on home sales of 17.8%.
    • SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues from home sales of 8.8%.
    • Net margin on home sales of 8.9%.
  • Financial Services operating earnings of $157 million.

“While we continue to see softness in the housing market due to affordability challenges and a decline in consumer confidence, we adhered to our strategy of driving starts, sales, and closings in order to build long-term efficiencies in our business,” Stuart Miller, Co-CEO of Lennar, said.

LEN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lennar stock was up 2.58% at $112.32 in Monday's extended trading. 

