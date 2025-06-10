Stitch Fix Shares Slip After Q3 Results: Details

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX released its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Stitch Fix reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 11 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $325.02 million, beating the $314.44 million consensus estimate.

For the third quarter, Stitch Fix reported:

Active clients of 2,353,000, a decrease of 18,000, or 0.8%, quarter-over-quarter; and a decrease of 280,000, or 10.6%, year-over-year.

Net revenue per active client (RPAC) of $542, an increase of 3.2% year-over-year.

Gross margin of 44.2%, a decrease of 130 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by lower product margins.

“Stitch Fix delivered strong third quarter results, marked by our overall return to year-over-year revenue growth,” said Matt Baer, CEO of Stitch Fix.

“Our performance, which exceeded expectations, is the direct result of the strength of the Stitch Fix value proposition and the team’s disciplined execution of our strategy,” Baer added.

Outlook: The company expects fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $298 million to $303 million, versus the $288.57 million estimate.

Stitch Fix raised its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance from a range of between $1.23 billion and $1.24 billion to a range of between $1.25 billion and $1.26 billion, versus the $1.23 billion estimate.

SFIX Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Stitch Fix stock was down 0.42% at $4.68 in Tuesday's extended trading.

