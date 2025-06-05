Samsara Stock Slips Despite Better-Than-Expected Q1 Report

Samsara, Inc. IOT released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Samsara reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of six cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $366.9 million, beating the Street estimate of $351.42 million.

“We delivered a strong first quarter of the new fiscal year with Q1 revenue of $366.9 million, growing 32% year-over-year in constant currency,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO of Samsara.

“In today’s uncertain macro environment, we are partnering with our customers to help them get more out of their labor, resources, and assets,” Biswas added.

Outlook: Samsara raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of 39 cents to 41 cents, versus the 34 cent estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue guidance to $1.55 billion, versus the $1.53 billion estimate.

IOT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Samsara stock was down 10.58% at $42.25 at publication in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock