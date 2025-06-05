Dollar Tree Unveils '5-Lever Mitigation Strategy' To Address Trump's Tariffs: Warns of 'Meaningfully Lower' Q2 Profit

Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR presented its “5 levers mitigation strategy” to address Donald Trump’s “highly fluid and changing” tariff scenario during its first quarter earnings call and highlighted its impact on second quarter profits.

What Happened: The company’s CEO and Director, Michael Creedon, explained that the available “5 levers” are being utilized to address cost inflation.

This included negotiating with suppliers, respeccing products (meaning re-specifying or redesigning products cost-effectively, moving the country of origin, dropping non-economic items, and leveraging our expanded multi-price capabilities.

The CEO also underscored that the volatility of today’s operating environment, especially with “highly fluid and changing” tariffs, made it harder to predict the second quarter performance.

“Stepping back and taking a full-year view, we believe that by successfully deploying our 5 levers, we will be able to mitigate most, if not all, of the potential earnings impact from higher tariffs, assuming the current levels remain in place,” he said.

According to the CFO, Stewart Glendinning, “We expect our second quarter profits to be meaningfully lower than last year in light of higher tariffs and other costs, including some costs we absorbed during the 145% window on China tariffs.”

Additionally, the CEO also highlighted the rise in “meaningful traffic Increase” from customers with household incomes of more than $100,000, demonstrating Dollar Tree’s broad appeal.

He added, highlighting these details that “Our customers need us now more than ever. Each week, more shoppers across a diverse range of economic and demographic backgrounds are responding to the appeal of Dollar Tree’s unique value, convenience, and discovery proposition.”

Why It Matters: Dollar Tree’s first quarter results exceeded forecasts, with net sales up 11.3% to $4.6 billion, surpassing both analyst consensus and company guidance.

Same-store sales jumped 5.4% above guidance, fueled by a 2.5% increase in traffic and a 2.8% rise in average ticket. The company also reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, beating both analyst estimates and management’s outlook.

However, it reiterated full-year sales guidance in the range of $18.5 billion to $19.1 billion. This forecast fell short of the average analyst estimate of $18.95 billion, leading to investor disappointment.

Thus, the stock closed 8.37% lower on Wednesday. It was up 15.89% on a year-to-date basis and 22.52% lower over a year.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. The SPY was down 0.027% at $595.93, while the QQQ advanced 0.28% to $528.77, according to Benzinga Pro data.

