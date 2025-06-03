HealthEquity Shares Trade Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Report: Here's Why

Zinger Key Points
- HealthEquity report earnings of 97 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 88 cents.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $330.8 million, beating the Street estimate of $321.17 million.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
HealthEquity, Inc. HQY released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: HealthEquity reported quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 88 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $330.8 million, beating the Street estimate of $321.17 million.
Read Next: Space Stocks Weekly Countdown: RocketLab Gets Analyst Love While Virgin Galactic Slides Into June
The company reported:
- 9.9 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to the first quarter of FY25.
- Total HSA Assets of $31.3 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the first quarter of FY25.
- 17.1 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 7% compared to first quarter FY25.
“The HealthEquity team started fiscal 2026 with a strong first quarter that included record quarterly revenue, record Adjusted EBITDA and increased guidance for the year,” said Scott Cutler, CEO of HealthEquity.
“We enhanced our member-first secure mobile experience to strengthen the security of our members’ $31 billion of HSA Assets, increase member resources, and reduce costs.”
Outlook: HealthEquity raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $3.57 to $3.74 to a new range of $3.61 to $3.78, versus the $3.63 analyst estimate. The company reiterated its 2026 revenue outlook for a range of $1.28 billion to $1.3 billion, versus the $1.3 billion estimate.
HQY Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Health Equity stock was up 5.01% at $108.96 in Tuesday's extended trading.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.