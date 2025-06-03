June 3, 2025 5:09 PM 1 min read

HealthEquity Shares Trade Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Report: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: HealthEquity reported quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 88 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $330.8 million, beating the Street estimate of $321.17 million.

Read Next: Space Stocks Weekly Countdown: RocketLab Gets Analyst Love While Virgin Galactic Slides Into June

The company reported:

  • 9.9 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to the first quarter of FY25.
  • Total HSA Assets of $31.3 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the first quarter of FY25.
  • 17.1 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 7% compared to first quarter FY25.

“The HealthEquity team started fiscal 2026 with a strong first quarter that included record quarterly revenue, record Adjusted EBITDA and increased guidance for the year,” said Scott Cutler, CEO of HealthEquity.

“We enhanced our member-first secure mobile experience to strengthen the security of our members’ $31 billion of HSA Assets, increase member resources, and reduce costs.”

Outlook: HealthEquity raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $3.57 to $3.74 to a new range of $3.61 to $3.78, versus the $3.63 analyst estimate. The company reiterated its 2026 revenue outlook for a range of $1.28 billion to $1.3 billion, versus the $1.3 billion estimate.

HQY Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Health Equity stock was up 5.01% at $108.96 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

HQY Logo
HQYHealthEquity Inc
$108.005.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.71
Growth
73.73
Quality
52.54
Value
13.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved