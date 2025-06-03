HealthEquity Shares Trade Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Report: Here's Why

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: HealthEquity reported quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 88 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $330.8 million, beating the Street estimate of $321.17 million.

The company reported:

9.9 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to the first quarter of FY25.

Total HSA Assets of $31.3 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the first quarter of FY25.

17.1 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 7% compared to first quarter FY25.

“The HealthEquity team started fiscal 2026 with a strong first quarter that included record quarterly revenue, record Adjusted EBITDA and increased guidance for the year,” said Scott Cutler, CEO of HealthEquity.

“We enhanced our member-first secure mobile experience to strengthen the security of our members’ $31 billion of HSA Assets, increase member resources, and reduce costs.”

Outlook: HealthEquity raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $3.57 to $3.74 to a new range of $3.61 to $3.78, versus the $3.63 analyst estimate. The company reiterated its 2026 revenue outlook for a range of $1.28 billion to $1.3 billion, versus the $1.3 billion estimate.

HQY Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Health Equity stock was up 5.01% at $108.96 in Tuesday's extended trading.

