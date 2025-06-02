June 2, 2025 10:23 AM 1 min read

SAIC Stock Falls After Q1 Earnings Miss, Soft Guidance

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC stock is trading lower on Monday after reporting the first-quarter 2026 earnings.

The company reported quarterly sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $1.88 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87 billion.

The adjusted EPS of $1.92 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.22.

Also Read: Campbell’s Brews Up Strong Q3: Beats Estimates As Home Cooking Sector Simmers

Operating income for the quarter declined by 8% to $121 million, and the operating margin declined by 70 basis points to 6.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to $157 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.4%, a 60 basis points decline.

Net bookings for the quarter were approximately $2.4 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3. 

The quarter’s operating cash flow totaled $100 million. Free cash flow was an outflow of $44 million.

SAIC’s estimated backlog for the quarter was approximately $22.3 billion, of which $3.3 billion was funded. As of May 2, 2025, the company held $47 million in cash and equivalents.

CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acknowledged the steady progress it made against its enterprise growth strategy despite a still dynamic operating environment.

Science Applications reiterated the 2026 revenue outlook of $7.60 billion-$7.75 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $7.93 billion.

The company maintained an annual adjusted EPS outlook of $9.10-$9.30 below the analyst consensus estimate of $10.24.

Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 10.7% to $103.21 at last check Monday.

Overview
