BIMA, exSat Launch $100M Initiative To Expand Bitcoin-Backed DeFi Infrastructure

BIMA, a Bitcoin BTC/USD-native DeFi platform, has partnered with exSat Network to advance the use of Bitcoin in decentralized finance.

The collaboration kicks off with an initial $100 million deployment, equivalent to 1,000 BTC, towards enabling permissionless yield strategies.

The two firms also revealed an option to scale the capital allocation to $500 million (5,000 BTC) as demand grows.

The alliance positions BIMA as the official stablecoin provider across the exSat ecosystem, integrating its overcollateralized USBD stablecoin with exSat-native assets like esBTC and iBTC.

This deployment is aimed at allowing Bitcoin holders to tap into DeFi yields without selling their assets or exiting the Bitcoin standard.

"This partnership with exSat marks a major step towards mobilizing Bitcoin as a productive asset in DeFi," said BIMA CEO Sid Sridhar. "We're building the infrastructure to enable secure, capital-efficient deployment of USBD across DeFi and CeFi."

The collaboration comes shortly after BIMA's mainnet launch, which introduced tools for both institutional and retail investors to borrow against Bitcoin and access structured yield products.

Users can mint USBD stablecoins through an integrated platform that supports major wallets such as Ledger, MetaMask, and XVerse.

exSat Founder Yves La Rose emphasized the long-term vision of unlocking new use cases for Bitcoin as block rewards decline.

"This collaboration brings us one step closer to building a sovereign Bitcoin banking layer," he said. "By enabling users to borrow USBD against BTC and access permissionless yield, we're expanding Bitcoin's utility without forcing users to sell."

Both teams aim to address a critical gap in Bitcoin's current functionality: the ability to generate yield natively, without compromising on-chain security or decentralization principles.

