Cactus Custody Integrates ETH Vaults For Institutional Clients

Cactus Custody, the institutional custody arm of Matrixport, has integrated Ethereum ETH/USD staking vaults from Chorus One into its multi-chain wallet platform Cactus Link.

The move comes at a time when Ethereum's May 7 Pectra upgrade has expanded staking limits, optimized validator capacity and lowered transaction fees, making the network more appealing for professional asset managers seeking regulated, yield-generating blockchain exposure.

The integration allows institutional clients to stake ETH through Cactus Link, leveraging Chorus One's validator infrastructure without leaving the secure confines of a compliant custody environment.

The partnership supports multiple vault options, including:

  • MEV Max, which uses MEV-boost technology to offer enhanced staking rewards (up to ~4% ARR),
  • Obol DV, a distributed validator setup with additional OBOL token incentives,
  • and osETH minting, a liquid staking mechanism that unlocks restaking and DeFi yield strategies.

“Institutional adoption is no longer a distant goal, it's happening now,” said Brian Crain, CEO of Chorus One, referencing the growing demand for direct staking options that align with institutional compliance frameworks.

Timothy Tan, Head of Sales and Partnerships at Cactus Custody, highlighted the shift in institutional priorities, "Partnering with Chorus One empowers our clients with seamless access to trusted staking solutions," he said, emphasizing the elimination of manual workflows and enhanced security.

The Ethereum Pectra upgrade now supports larger validator limits and more efficient L2 throughput, creating a timely entry point for funds, custodians, and asset managers who previously hesitated over network scaling limitations.

Cactus Custody currently secures over $10 billion in digital assets for more than 300 institutional clients, ranging from mining firms to hedge funds.

With this launch, the firm moves deeper into on-chain yield services, positioning itself as a gateway for regulated institutions entering Ethereum's evolving staking economy.

