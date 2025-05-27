TRUMP Meme Coin Dinner Turned Into High-Net-Worth Crypto Networking: 'Trump Was There For 20 Minutes'

Donald Trump's black-tie gala for top TRUMP TRUMP/USD meme coin holders, held last Thursday night at his private golf club near Washington, D.C., turned out to be less about meeting the former president and more about networking among crypto millionaires, Benzinga has learned.

What Happened: Despite the hype, an attendee said Trump appeared for barely 20 minutes, leaving many disappointed, but the night still served as a high-value gathering for major players in the crypto space.

The event, advertised as a reward for the top 200 holders of the Trump-themed meme coin, drew cryptocurrency founders, market makers, miners, and young traders, some of whom had spent millions to rank high enough to attend.

But the main attraction, the chance to meet Trump, was short-lived.

"Everyone thought that you got a chance to at least have a selfie with Trump. Not the case," said one attendee who was present in the main hall.

Trump's brief appearance left some guests underwhelmed.

"Trump only (was) there for like 20 minutes," he added.

The rest of the evening was largely a social affair among investors, with Trump supporters mingling in what the guest called a "crypto high net worth crowd."

Why It Matters: For some, the event still delivered value, just not in the form they expected.

"It's not social with Trump… the conversation was good between us," the insider said. "Many of them are actually business owners who either run different projects or run different services like market making, like exchanges."

Among the top-ranked attendees was Tron TRON/USD founder Justin Sun, who reportedly spent $25 million on the $TRUMP coin to secure his place in the top 25.

That group was promised a "special VIP tour," which was previously promoted on the token's website as a White House visit, though references to the White House have since been removed.

The gala also attracted a younger cohort of crypto traders.

"They haven't gone to college yet… and they are like top 200 holders of Trump in the world," said the attendee, describing 18- and 19-year-old meme coin millionaires. "That's the mind-blowing part of it."

An after-party followed the main event, reportedly drawing D.C. crypto lobbyists and even the city's mayor.

But outside the club, protesters voiced frustration over what they described as Trump's monetization of his political brand through a personal token.

Chants accused him of "selling the country" for private gain.

While the event was organized by Fight Fight Fight LLC, distinct from any official White House function, confusion remained.

Some top holders were reportedly granted access to the White House the following day, raising questions about blurred lines between private promotions and public office.

