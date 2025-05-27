Core Integrates With Ceffu To Enable Direct Bitcoin Staking From Institutional Custody Accounts

The Core Foundation on Tuesday announced an integration with digital asset custodian Ceffu, enabling institutional clients to directly stake Bitcoin BTC/USD and CORE CORE/USD tokens from within their custody accounts.

The partnership brings Core's Dual Staking model to Ceffu's platform, creating a streamlined path for institutions to earn yield on idle BTC without moving assets off-platform.

The move is aimed at unlocking Bitcoin's inactive supply, with Core citing that approximately 14 million BTC remain untouched in long-term wallets.

As of April 2025, institutional investors control around 8% of the total BTC supply, a growing segment now being targeted for yield-bearing use cases.

With this integration, institutional users on Ceffu can now stake Bitcoin and CORE simultaneously through a single interface, leveraging Core's protocol to enhance Bitcoin staking yields.

The model, called Dual Staking, boosts returns based on the amount of CORE tokens staked alongside BTC.

"Integrating Core's Dual Staking into Ceffu's robust custody platform is a testament to the growing institutional demand for yield-bearing Bitcoin strategies," said Brendon Sedo, Initial Contributor to Core.

Also Read: TRUMP Meme Coin Dinner Turned Into High-Net-Worth Crypto Networking: ‘Trump Was There For 20 Minutes’

Launched in 2024, Core's staking framework allows Bitcoin to function as a productive asset within decentralized finance.

Since then, it has scaled significantly: over 45 million CORE tokens and 4,352 BTC (roughly $380 million) have been staked using the Dual Staking model.

"Core's Bitcoin staking is a game-changer, and Ceffu is proud to power institutional access to this innovation," said Ian Loh, CEO of Ceffu.

Core currently supports more than 120 decentralized applications with $450 million in total value locked (TVL), positioning it as Bitcoin's most active PoS and EVM-compatible sidechain.

The platform claims that 76% of Bitcoin mining hash power now contributes to its network security.

For Ceffu, a custodian known for servicing global institutional clients, the integration adds a compliant, yield-generating product to its custody offering.

Clients will be able to manage staking positions without compromising on asset security or operational control.

This collaboration brings closer alignment between the security-focused custody sector and the high-yield potential of emerging Bitcoin DeFi protocols, signaling growing institutional comfort with on-chain yield models.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Bitcoin Whale In Stormy Waters, Down $55 Million From All-Time High In 4 Days

Photo: Frame Stock Footage via Shutterstock