Peter Schiff Says He's The One Who 'Best Understands' Bitcoin, Gets Ready To Wow Participants At Crypto Conference With 'Modest Booth'

Economist Peter Schiff announced Monday his participation in the three-day Bitcoin BTC/USD 2025 conference in Las Vegas to present “contrarian opinions” on the apex cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Schiff shared a picture on X of himself getting ready to board an airplane.

“I'm off to Las Vegas for the Bitcoin conference this morning, where, ironically, I'll likely be the speaker who best understands Bitcoin,” Schiff said in a cheeky tone. Interestingly, he was spotted wearing a “Make Bitcoin Great Again” cap.

“It’s better to present contrarian opinions. What good is an eco chamber,” Schiff replied when a X user objected to his presence at the conference. He added that he would “Bury” Bitcoin at the conference.

After arriving, Schiff shared a picture of his “modest” booth at the exhibit hall of Bitcoin 2025. “By the time Bitcoin crashes for good, maybe I’ll be the one with the fancy booth.”

Why It Matters: Schiff’s participation in the Bitcoin conference is noteworthy given his long-standing criticism of anything and everything about the cryptocurrency.

Several Bitcoiners have accused him of doing engagement farming by repeatedly mentioning the coin in his X posts. His critics believe he secretly owns Bitcoin, in contrast to the overtly critical positions he takes on social media. Schiff has denied these claims.

Bitcoin 2025 will be a 3-day conference beginning on Tuesday at the Venetian Convention Center. This year’s event will see influential speakers like Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump, the executive vice president of The Trump Organization and Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $109,141.34, down 0.52% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

