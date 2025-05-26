Would You Wear Your Crypto? Franck Muller Unveils $24K Solana Watch With Built-In Wallet

Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller has partnered with Solana SOL/USD blockchain to launch the Franck Muller 41mm Solana limited edition watch, retailing for $24,331 (20,000 Swiss francs). The collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind fusion of traditional Swiss craftsmanship with Web3 technology.

What Happened: Limited to 1,111 pieces, the timepiece features a unique QR code positioned at 12 o’clock that directly links to the wearer’s personal Solana wallet address. Each watch is individually numbered with the owner’s wallet address embedded securely and privately, according to Franck Muller Encrypto’s official announcement.

“This collection is more than a tribute; it’s a bold statement of identity, ownership, and technological excellence,” Franck Muller Encrypto stated on the social media platform X.

The 41mm stainless steel case features Spectracoat coating and houses a Swiss automatic movement Caliber FM 300. The watch includes scratch-resistant anti-reflective sapphire crystal and offers 30-meter water resistance. Rubber straps are available in white, purple, and turquoise colorways with butterfly deployment clasp.

Why It Matters: The integration allows wearers to access loyalty programs and rewards directly through their timepiece.

Solana currently trades at $177.73 with a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. The blockchain platform, founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in March 2020, utilizes a hybrid proof-of-history and proof-of-stake consensus mechanism designed for high-speed transaction processing.

The watch collection was unveiled at Solana’s Accelerate conference and is available exclusively through solanaxfranckmuller.com. Each piece represents what the companies describe as “the future of luxury” where physical craftsmanship meets digital utility in the growing Web3 market segment.

