Bitcoin's Golden Cross Is Imminent: Strong Rally Or 2021-Style Sell-Off Next?

Zinger Key Points
- Benjamin Cowen says Bitcoin’s breakout above $109,800 may face a brief pullback after a golden cross.
- A correction could pave the way for a stronger rally into Q4 2025, with BTC maintaining dominance over ETH and XRP.
- Get 5 ‘Hidden Gem’ stock picks and daily rankings—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen warns that while Bitcoin BTC/USD has soared to new all-time highs, it may face a short-term correction following a golden cross expected this week.
What Happened: In a May 21 podcast, Cowen said that "anytime Bitcoin hits a new all-time high or a new cycle high, it’s worth celebrating. But historically, golden crosses are often followed by 10-15% pullbacks."
He referenced similar setups in 2019, 2020, and 2021, when Bitcoin dipped soon after golden crosses, noting that a 10% retrace would bring BTC back near $100,000, while 15% would test $95,000, both near key moving averages.
While acknowledging his incorrect prediction about a similar pattern in late 2023, Cowen emphasizes the importance of learning from both successful and unsuccessful forecasts.
“If there is a pullback after this golden cross, it would be a fairly normal pullback,” he explained, noting that a 10% correction would bring Bitcoin back to approximately $100,000, while a 15% drop would test the 50-day and 200-day moving averages around $95,000.
Why It Matters: Cowen sees the current window, late May to early June, as a historically strong period for Bitcoin, typically followed by Q3 softness, as seen in both 2023 and 2024.
Rising macro risks, such as a 10-year treasury yield at 4.6%, approaching 5%, and the S&P 500’s stagnation, could weigh on broader risk sentiment.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Still, Cowen remains long-term bullish, particularly on Bitcoin's outperformance versus Ethereum ETH/USD and XRP XRP/USD.
"Bitcoin gives you exposure to the upside, while minimizing downside risk," he said, highlighting its rising market dominance even during consolidation.
Also Read: Bitcoin To $120,000 Next? Here’s What Technical Analysis Says
What's Next: While a golden cross pullback could pressure BTC near-term, Cowen expects it to be short-lived, predicting a renewed push higher into Q4.
For investors seeking stability in the face of volatility, Bitcoin remains the preferred asset.
Read Next:
- Bitcoin Shatters $110,000, XRP, Dogecoin, Ethereum Surge: ‘Bulls Emerge Victorious,’ Trader Concludes
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.