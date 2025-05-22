'No One Can Shut Down Bitcoin,' Says Impossible Cloud Founder

Impossible Cloud Network's founder Kai Wawrzinek on Thursday said that the same resilience that secures Bitcoin BTC/USD should underpin global cloud infrastructure.

His comments come as the Web3 cloud platform secured a $470 million valuation through fresh investment from NGP Capital.

In an interview with Benzinga discussing the future of cloud infrastructure, Wawrzinek, issued a stark critique of centralized cloud systems, citing issues ranging from vendor lock-in to geopolitical risk. "No one can shut down Bitcoin," he said. "This should be true for the global cloud as well."

The remarks underline the philosophy behind ICN, a decentralized cloud platform now backed by NGP Capital, the VC firm known for early bets on Helium and Xiaomi.

With its new valuation of $470 million and over $5 million in annual recurring revenue, ICN is positioning itself as a viable alternative to hyperscalers like AWS and Google Cloud.

Wawrzinek said centralized cloud services "hook users with free credits and lots of services" but also "create high barriers to exit," exposing businesses and entire industries to disruption when outages or political restrictions occur.

"The very foundation of centralized cloud systems is flawed," he added.

Also Read: Trump Admin, Democrats Will Converge On Crypto And It Will Become ‘More Mainstream,’ Sei Co-Founder Says

Impossible Cloud's platform decentralizes data storage and compute by distributing infrastructure across independently operated nodes, aiming to enhance resilience, transparency, and user ownership.

According to company research, its services are up to 80% cheaper than traditional cloud options for enterprises, an efficiency edge that Wawrzinek believes will grow as AI and real-time workloads scale.

With geopolitical tensions heightening global concern over data sovereignty, Wawrzinek notes that "dependence on centralized cloud is a significant business and compliance risk."

ICN's approach, he said, is about building "an open and jurisdiction-resilient infrastructure."

NGP Capital partner Ossi Tiainen backed that view, stating, "ICN's innovative decentralized approach has the potential to reshape the global cloud landscape, providing data protection and sovereignty where it doesn't exist now."

ICN's roadmap includes launching its ICNT token to reward node operators and enable ecosystem governance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock