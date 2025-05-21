Trump Admin, Democrats Will Converge On Crypto And It Will Become 'More Mainstream,' Sei Co-Founder Says

Jayendra Jog, co-founder of Sei Labs SEI/USD, believes the politicization of crypto in the United States is beginning to fade and that as the industry matures, support from both sides of the aisle will become the norm.

What Happened: "My intuition here is that as time progresses, crypto will become more and more mainstream, which means it'll become less and less of a partisan issue," Jog said in an interview with Benzinga.

He pointed to recent bipartisan developments like the advancement of the Stablecoin Act in the Senate, which required Democratic support to pass.

"We're kind of seeing this with the stablecoin act as well… I think generally speaking, the trajectory that I'm seeing is that all politicians want America to win."

Jog framed crypto, alongside AI, as part of a technological arms race that will define the next wave of economic and geopolitical leadership.

"From a technical side, crypto will help any country that is able to become a first mover. Just like the internet helped the U.S. retain hegemony in the early 2000s, today it's crypto and AI," he said.

As a result, he expects the Democratic party to eventually shed its more adversarial stance. "I do think that the further we go in the future and the more legitimacy crypto is able to establish… there will be more and more support from the Democrats as well."

Why It Matters: Jog attributed Democratic skepticism to concerns over fraud and lack of regulatory clarity, both of which he believes are solvable.

"One of the things that a lot of Democrats have been concerned about is the kind of fraud that's been happening through crypto. If we're able to cut that down by having clear regulation, that'll make a lot more Democrats supportive," he said.

Among the bills he sees as critical is the proposed Market Structure Bill, which aims to define how cryptocurrencies are regulated in the U.S. "It'll be instrumental… to help define what is a cryptocurrency and how should they be regulated," Jog added.

Asked about core blockchain design challenges, he defended smaller validator sets, explaining that requiring every single person to run a full node is a huge waste of resources and advocated trustless verification over universal full‑node participation.

On scalability, he touted Sei's multi‑concurrent producer model to mitigate front‑running.

"If you send your transaction to enough validators, it's guaranteed to be included in the next round of consensus." Jog also dissected cross‑chain friction, calling synchronous composability "extremely difficult" when atomic swaps must land on both chains or neither, and likened EVM compatibility to JavaScript's ubiquity in Web2.

