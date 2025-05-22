Fartcoin Leads Meme Coin Rally Ahead Of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Is $2 Next?

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is leading the latest meme coin charge, surging 18% in 24 hours, as traders eye a run to $2 in the near term.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $1.53 $1.53 billion +17.9% +19.1% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2408 $36 billion +6.2% +5.4% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001531 $9.02 billion +5% +0.96%

Trader Notes: Trader Unipcs compared Fartcoin's current chart to early Bitcoin setups, noting its surging attention and mindshare since the U.S. elections. He believes it could spark another meme coin wave.

Kook Capital called for a breakout from a multi-week range, with new all-time highs imminent. Altcoin Sherpa directly predicts a run to $2.

RookieXBT urged major exchanges to list Fartcoin, arguing its metrics outperform traditional KPIs.

He cited strong market momentum, a dominant derivatives footprint, deep decentralization, top-tier holder distribution and zero reliance on paid marketing or centralized control.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows Fartcoin's liquidations in past 24 hours ($4.4 million) dominated by short liquidations of $3.7 million, reflecting traders forced to close short positions with the sudden rally.

Open interest climbed by 20% in a single day to $702.09 million, showing high trader interest in the meme coin.

Crypto trader CRG emphasized Fartcoin's organic growth, noting its lack of a formal team, no supply control, no marketing spends, and still no Tier-1 exchange listings.

Fartcoin is currently the top project by social engagement, signaling intense community energy.

