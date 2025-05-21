Solana, Fartcoin Whale Trader Up $10 Million But Down 6 Figures On XRP Short: What Gives?

Zinger Key Points
- The trader is sitting on $9.9 million in unrealized profits, despite XRP dragging down the overall profit.
- Largest positions include Hyperliquid, Solana, and Fartcoin, with full long exposure and aggressive margin use.
A high-profile whale on Hyperliquid has made headlines for massive unrealized gains across Solana SOL/USD and Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD, despite a steep loss on an XRP XRP/USD position.
According to data from HyperDash, the whale is currently up over $10 million in unrealized profit on long positions in HYPE, SOL and FARTCOIN.
Hyperliquid occupies the largest position with a notional $31.9 million, followed by Solana and FARTCOIN at $28.3 million and $21.5 million.
An XRP short position is the only loser, down roughly $480,000 on a notional $5.9 million position.
The trader maintains a 4.73x leveraged long portfolio, with a margin usage of 101.7%, a clear signal of high conviction. Despite the risk, the positions are riding strong momentum.
At the time of writing, Fartcoin is up 10%, SOL and HYPE up 5% and XRP is up 3.5%.
In a X post on May 13, prominent trader Unipcs said his unrealized profit hit $7.1 million, up $2 million in just three weeks. He remains firmly long, noting the chart is "incredibly strong" and "primed for an aggressive move upward."
He also announced that Fartcoin secured its first true Tier 1 listing—on Hyperliquid—and has transferred his entire $585,000 spot bag to the platform for more flexibility with direct wallet deposits.
