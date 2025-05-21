May 21, 2025 2:15 PM 1 min read

Solana, Fartcoin Whale Trader Up $10 Million But Down 6 Figures On XRP Short: What Gives?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

A high-profile whale on Hyperliquid has made headlines for massive unrealized gains across Solana SOL/USD and Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD, despite a steep loss on an XRP XRP/USD position.

According to data from HyperDash, the whale is currently up over $10 million in unrealized profit on long positions in HYPE, SOL and FARTCOIN.

Hyperliquid occupies the largest position with a notional $31.9 million, followed by Solana and FARTCOIN at $28.3 million and $21.5 million.

An XRP short position is the only loser, down roughly $480,000 on a notional $5.9 million position.

The trader maintains a 4.73x leveraged long portfolio, with a margin usage of 101.7%, a clear signal of high conviction. Despite the risk, the positions are riding strong momentum.

At the time of writing, Fartcoin is up 10%, SOL and HYPE up 5% and XRP is up 3.5%.

Also Read: XRP Up 2.5% As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Invites Pro-Bitcoin Senator Lummis To Public Discussion

In a X post on May 13, prominent trader Unipcs said his unrealized profit hit $7.1 million, up $2 million in just three weeks. He remains firmly long, noting the chart is "incredibly strong" and "primed for an aggressive move upward."

He also announced that Fartcoin secured its first true Tier 1 listing—on Hyperliquid—and has transferred his entire $585,000 spot bag to the platform for more flexibility with direct wallet deposits.

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.360.01%

