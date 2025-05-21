NetVRk has launched a new web application for SilkAI, offering browser-based access to interactive non-player characters (NPCs) designed for use across metaverse platforms and robotics applications.

The web app, now live at silkai.com, allows users to create, customize and interact with AI-driven characters developed in Unreal Engine 5.

The platform enables real-time deployment of emotionally responsive NPCs, aimed at creators, developers and businesses seeking to embed these agents into digital environments — without relying on centralized AI tools.

According to CEO Michael Katseli, the app is designed to give users "the ability to shape more immersive, personalized digital experiences and own those experiences through blockchain."

SilkAI's web interface supports a range of use cases, including gaming, AI companionship and industrial robotics.

The platform emphasizes interoperability, browser-native functionality and ownership of digital experiences via integration with blockchain-based tools, including its upcoming $SILKAI token.

The system is structured around three distinct categories:

Companion NPCs , featuring voice interaction, gesture-based input, and emotional responsiveness.

, featuring voice interaction, gesture-based input, and emotional responsiveness. Game Engine Integration , supporting high-performance NPCs built for Unreal-based environments.

, supporting high-performance NPCs built for Unreal-based environments. Industrial Robotics, where avatars assist in real-world machine operations via AI co-pilots.

SilkAI is backed by A&P Ventures and Founders, and is supported by partners including ElevenLabs and Packline Robotics. The team behind the platform includes professionals with experience at SpaceX, Microsoft and DIMOCO.

SilkAI will function independently within the NetVRk ecosystem, which allows continued development across both projects.

The $SILKAI token will enable use across multiple platforms and ecosystems.

Token listings have already been confirmed on MEXC, WEEX and Aerodrome AERO/USD.

