Bitcoin Makes New All-Time High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Higher

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbs by 1.3% to $3.38 trillion.
- One eyes upside above $107,923, while another warns of typical golden cross pullbacks.
Cryptocurrency markets are holding strong, with Bitcoin briefly hitting all-time highs amid strong institutional interest and robust ETF inflows.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$107,120.62
|+1.4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,489.28
|+0.6%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$168.24
|+1.2%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.36
|+1.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2272
|+2.9%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001454
|+1.9%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 10% and daily active addresses growing by 5.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,221 to 11,939 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 47.8%.
- Coinglass data reports 124,452 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $426.39 million.
Notable Developments:
- Germany Sold 50,000 Bitcoin Below $60,000: Here’s How Much It Missed Out On
- Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Of $109,500: What’s Next?
- Panama Moves To Legalize Bitcoin Nationwide As Trump’s Pro-Crypto Policies Fuel Global Adoption
- XRP Up 2.5% As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Invites Pro-Bitcoin Senator Lummis To Public Discussion
- Robinhood Submits Proposal To SEC To Regulate Tokenized Assets As Brokerage Firm Seeks To Modernize Wall Street Rules
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Dogwifhat WIF/USD
|$1.11
|+15.2%
|Pi PI/USD
|$0.8193
|+11.5%
|Monero XMR/USD
|$380
|+9.8%
Trader Notes: More Crypto Online emphasized that Bitcoin must now hold $107,923 to sustain upward momentum.
Trader Scient sees Bitcoin in the early stages of a broader move.
He argues that a consolidation between $102,000 and $110,000 would be the ideal backdrop for an altcoin rally.
Benjamin Cowen reflected on his 2023 experience when a golden cross preceded a surprise dip rather than a rally.
With another golden cross expected within the next 1–2 days, Cowen reminds investors that 10–15% pullbacks are historically common following this pattern.
Blockchainedbb identifies $98,000 to $100,000 for BTC and $2,000–$2,222 for ETH as important zones to watch.
She previously called a local top at $112,000 BTC and $2,777 ETH, but believes the final peak is still ahead—likely in 2025. For now, she recommends taking a few weeks off from active trading.
