Bitcoin Makes New All-Time High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Higher

Cryptocurrency markets are holding strong, with Bitcoin briefly hitting all-time highs amid strong institutional interest and robust ETF inflows.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,120.62 +1.4% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,489.28 +0.6% Solana SOL/USD $168.24 +1.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.36 +1.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2272 +2.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001454 +1.9%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 10% and daily active addresses growing by 5.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,221 to 11,939 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 47.8%.

Coinglass data reports 124,452 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $426.39 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Dogwifhat WIF/USD $1.11 +15.2% Pi PI/USD $0.8193 +11.5% Monero XMR/USD $380 +9.8%

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online emphasized that Bitcoin must now hold $107,923 to sustain upward momentum.

Trader Scient sees Bitcoin in the early stages of a broader move.

He argues that a consolidation between $102,000 and $110,000 would be the ideal backdrop for an altcoin rally.

Benjamin Cowen reflected on his 2023 experience when a golden cross preceded a surprise dip rather than a rally.

With another golden cross expected within the next 1–2 days, Cowen reminds investors that 10–15% pullbacks are historically common following this pattern.

Blockchainedbb identifies $98,000 to $100,000 for BTC and $2,000–$2,222 for ETH as important zones to watch.

She previously called a local top at $112,000 BTC and $2,777 ETH, but believes the final peak is still ahead—likely in 2025. For now, she recommends taking a few weeks off from active trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock