May 21, 2025 8:15 AM

Bitcoin To Hit $600,000 By October? This Wild Scenario Could Make It Happen

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

In a bold forecast, crypto veteran Fred Krueger has outlined a 90-day macroeconomic chain reaction beginning July 21 that would propel Bitcoin BTC/USD from $150,000 to $600,000 in a compressed timeline.

What Happened: In his detailed X post on May 20, Krueger breaks the rise into five accelerating phases, each driven by escalating global crises and institutional shifts toward Bitcoin as a monetary hedge.

Phase 1: Confidence in the Dollar Cracks

The catalyst is a failed $200 billion U.S. Treasury auction, shattering market trust. In this scenario, headlines warn of "no buyers," forcing the Fed to hint at extraordinary interventions.

Simultaneously, BRICS nations unveil a gold- and BTC-based payment system, igniting a rush into hard assets. Within days Bitcoin spikes to $180,000 and Gold rallies to $4,700.

Phase 2: Monetary Panic and Flight to BTC

A major U.S. pension fund collapse accelerates panic. The Federal Reserve implements Yield Curve Control, capping interest rates to contain contagion. But the dollar weakens, and global reserves pivot into Bitcoin.

Tether launches a BTC-backed stablecoin, and Germany backs the euro with 10% gold.

Bitcoin crosses $265,000, and the DXY falls to 83, signaling a free-fall in dollar confidence.

Real estate collapses and Treasury yields breach 8.5% before being capped again by the Fed.

Amid this turmoil, Bitcoin reaches $390,000, and gold approaches $9,000.

Phase 3: Corporate Adoption and Institutional Pivot

Major U.S. corporations—Apple, Tesla and Google—disclose Bitcoin reserves. Apple stuns markets with a reveal of 200,000 BTC accumulated quietly.

Latin America adopts Bitcoin-based banking systems, and the IMF unveils a new global reserve basket: 50% BTC, dramatically validating Bitcoin's role as global money and Bitcoin spikes to $525,000.

Phase 4: The New Bretton Woods

A global emergency summit in Geneva results in a sweeping monetary reset dubbed the "New Bretton Woods." 

The key outcomes of this are a new U.S. dollar launched, backed 25% by Bitcoin and 25% by gold, alongside the launch of a U.S. CBDC.

The Fed's balance sheet balloons to $44 trillion, oil spikes to $180, and Bitcoin peaks at $600,000. Gold hits $10,400, and the DXY collapses to 68, symbolizing the end of the fiat era and the emergence of Bitcoin as the new global monetary anchor.

Why It Matters: Krueger's thesis, while highly speculative, taps into growing sentiment around declining confidence in fiat currencies, global realignment around hard assets, and the potential for a geopolitical and monetary "black swan" moment that accelerates Bitcoin adoption at scale.

Image: Shutterstock

Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesAI GeneratedExpert Ideas
