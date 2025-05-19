XRP Slides 10% In 7 Days: What Is Going On?

Despite XRP XRP/USD falling 10% over the past week, analysts remain optimistic about its long-term trajectory, citing growing utility, network activity and expanding global adoption.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.34 $4.2 billion -3.6% -9.6% Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,777.03 $2.08 trillion -0.7% +2.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,467.01 $297.9 billion -4.4% -0.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Seth recently shared a bullish outlook on XRP, emphasizing the token's strong fundamentals, including increased ledger activity, regulatory clarity and upcoming ecosystem upgrades.

His base-case projections suggest XRP could see a valuation surge of at least 35%, with bull market scenarios indicating potential gains of over 100%.

Key metrics backing this thesis include over 1 million daily transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), 6+ million active accounts, with notable growth in Asia and Latin America and major feature rollouts including native stablecoins (RLUSD), automated market makers, decentralized exchange support, on-chain oracles and smart contracts.

Ripple's institutional DeFi roadmap also outlines developments such as permissioned DEXs, lending platforms, and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

With $3.8 billion in assets already tokenized and more than 18,000 tokens active on XRPL's decentralized exchange, the infrastructure is primed for further institutional integration.

Seth projects market capitalization targets of $175 billion–$230 billion in a conservative scenario and $290 billion – $500 billion under full bull market conditions.

However, not all analysts are equally bullish in the short term.

Technical analyst Ali Martinez warned that a break below $2.30 could trigger a retracement to $2.00.

Statistics: According to Coinglass, XRP saw $13.4 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, with $12.28 million in long positions, suggesting bullish bias despite recent price action.

Derivatives trading volume also surged by 85.7%, signaling renewed trader interest.

Community News: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the regulated XRP futures launch on CME Group is a key institutional milestone for XRP community.

He added that prime brokerage Hidden Road cleared the first block trade.

Following its DFSA licensing approval in Dubai, Ripple announced strategic partnerships with Zand Bank and Mamo to expand its blockchain-based payments infrastructure across the Middle East.

Zand is reportedly developing an AED-backed stablecoin, aimed at improving settlement speeds in the region's rapidly evolving digital economy.

