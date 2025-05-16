May 16, 2025 12:44 PM 2 min read

XRP Drops 1%: Why Is It Going Down?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is down 1% after a U.S. District Judge rejected a proposed $50 million settlement between Ripple Labs and the U.S. SEC. Despite this legal setback, several crypto analysts see signs of a bullish reversal forming.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD$2.42$4.9 billion-1.3%+3.8%
Bitcoin BTC/USD$104,362.42$2.07 trillion+1.2%+1.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,590.27$312.8 billion+1.2%+12.5%

Trader Notes: Prominent trader Dark Defender said XRP has completed its final correction wave on the 4-hour chart.

He now anticipates a move toward $2.55, with the ultimate short-term target set at $3.333. His chart marks key levels:

  • Support: $2.3502 and $2.2222
  • Resistance: $2.58 and $3.3333

Meanwhile, trader Scofield echoed optimism, calling the current structure "great" for bulls.

Another analyst, Cryptoinsightuk, highlighted that XRP's price is unfolding exactly as he predicted.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

While noting there are no guarantees, he believes the setup looks solid, and a bullish reaction here could confirm continuation to the upside. "The stage is set," he said, now waiting for confirmation from market momentum.

Statistics: According to Coinglass, XRP saw $17.32 million in total liquidations over the last 24 hours, with $14.85 million from long positions—indicating traders may have overextended their bets too early.

On-chain tracker Whale Alert spotted two massive XRP transactions on May 16:

  • 100 million XRP (around $240 million) moved between unknown wallets
  • Another 94.3 million XRP (around $232.8 million) transferred, again between undisclosed wallets

Community News: Judge Analisa Torres dismissed the proposed $50 million Ripple-SEC settlement, ruling that both parties failed to meet the legal requirements to amend the prior final judgment.

The original $125M penalty and injunction imposed in August 2024 remain in place—for now. The decision adds more uncertainty to one of crypto's most watched legal showdowns.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.410.99%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$104066.320.26%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2580.201.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop Storiesaltcoins
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved