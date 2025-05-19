Shiba Inu Sinks 16% In 7 Days: What Is Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Over 41 million SHIB tokens burned in 24 hours, spiking the burn rate by 1,132%.
- Trader Joey Keasberry says SHIB’s chart hints at a major move, if a breakout occurs, demand could surge.
- Don’t miss this list of 3 high-yield stocks—including one delivering over 10%—built for income in today’s chaotic market.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has dropped 16% over the past seven days, but rising burn rates and large transaction activity hint at brewing potential under the surface.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001407
|$8.3 billion
|-4%
|-16.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2163
|$32.3 billion
|-2.5%
|-10.7%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.00001267
|$5.3 billion
|-3.9%
|-11.9%
Trader Notes: Market commentator Joey Keasberry described Shiba Inu's technical setup as "extremely unusual or impressive."
While the token hasn't broken out yet, he believes a breakout could be explosive, suggesting that now might be the time to gain exposure before it attracts broader attention.
Statistics: Despite the recent price decline, SHIB's token burn activity is ramping up.
According to Shibburn, two significant burns in the past 24 hours, 14.99 million SHIB and 22.7 million SHIB, pushed the total daily burn to over 41 million tokens, increasing the burn rate by 1,131.8%.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Data from IntoTheBlock shows large SHIB transaction volume jumped 63.2%, though daily active addresses dipped by 5%.
Transactions over $100,000 climbed from 40 to 50 in the last 24 hours, indicating renewed whale interest.
Currently, around 26,200 addresses are in profit at SHIB’s current price.
However, nearly 119,850 addresses are holding SHIB purchased between $0.000016 and $0.000019, showing that many investors are positioned for higher prices and remain optimistic.
Shibariumscan data shows that daily transaction volume has fallen below 4 million since May 12, drawing concern and speculation on Crypto Twitter about the meme coin's momentum.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.