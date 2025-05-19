Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower On Monday Morning?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading lower Monday morning following an overnight spike that propelled it beyond $0.23.
What happened: The world's largest meme coin by market capitalization experienced a volatile day of trading, with volumes more than doubling to $2.84 billion in the last 24 hours.
DOGE broke past $0.23 twice on Sunday but was met with heavy resistance each time, leading to a U-turn. As of this writing, the cryptocurrency has retraced 8.7% from its intraday high and more than 3% in the last 24 hours.
DOGE followed in Bitcoin's BTC/USD footsteps, which rallied sharply Sunday night and tapped $107,000 for the first time in nearly four months.
Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Chandler predicted DOGE to "absolutely explode" when BTC hits a new high and holds above $110,000.
See Also: Arthur Hayes Forecasts Bitcoin Will Hit $200,000 In Next Bull Run, Anticipates Revival Of Fortunes For This ‘Hated’ Coin
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Meanwhile, nearly 80% of derivatives traders on Binance with open DOGE positions were leveraged long, according to Coinglass, indicating a bullish outlook for the memecoin.
The Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a "Buy" signal for DOGE, according to TradingView. However, the Momentum indicator, which compares the short-term price and long-term price, indicated “Sell.”
Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2164, down 3.31% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has dived 31%.
Read Next:
- Michael Saylor Has A Tip For Average People Looking To Grow Their Wealth By 100x, But He Doesn’t Want You To Quit Your Job To Invest In Bitcoin
Image Via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.