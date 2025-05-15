May 15, 2025 10:44 AM 2 min read

Cardano Surges Amid New Users, ADA Futures Interest Nears $1 Billion

by Aj Fabino Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cardano ADA/USD price is standing at $0.7929, which marks a rise of around 13% over the past week. The rally follows an increase in new users joining the network, and Cardano's integration with Brave Browser.

According to The Tradable, more than 225,000 new ADA wallets have been created this year, averaging approximately 1,700 new wallets per day.

Don't Miss:

The growing confidence in Cardano’s ecosystem follows the broader cryptocurrency market's bull run. A renowned influencer, Gordon, tweeted ‘Bull run coded’ earlier this week, acting as a catalyst for crypto price surge.

According to The Coin Republic, the open interest in Cardano futures has increased by 6.61% in the past 24 hours and reached $987 million.

Cardano's other developments have failed to sustain the positive momentum. Cardano Feed reported that privacy-focused browser, Brave, has announced a strategic integration with the Cardano blockchain. The partnership allows Brave users direct access to the Cardano network within their browser.

According to CoinChapter Cardano briefly spiked to $0.8336 following the partnership news, but failed to sustain an upward momentum

Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Exclusively for new Crypto.com App users, unlock up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens when you start trading.

Technical indicators present a mixed picture. Per CoinChapter, four key exponential moving averages (EMAs)—the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day—are converging in a tight range between $0.71 and $0.74.

A convergence forms a strong support base that could lead to upward price movement. However, the lack of robust follow-through on price suggests a degree of market hesitation.

The RSI for ADA currently stands at 63.41. Though it indicates a bullish momentum, approaching the overbought territory (typically above 70), can signal that the upward momentum is slowing.

According to Binance Square, Cardano can move both ways from this point. The token's value can reach $1.01 if ADA successfully breaks above the $0.86 resistance level. It can also fall down to the 50-day SMA, i.e. $0.68, if it breaks below the neckline. The Coin Republic points out that $0.75 is a key support for the neckline.

Although Cardano is successfully attracting new users, the technical indicators present a mixed outlook. Investors may be seeking more concrete developments or broader market catalysts for sustained upward momentum.

More Opportunities:

Image: Shutterstock

ADA/USD Logo
$ADACardano
$0.7491-6.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyBZ-REALESTATECrypto Access
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved